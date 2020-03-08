Home

On Friday, February 21, 2020, Virginia Bock Alt was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. Born in Baltimore on April 20, 1931, to the late Henry P and Dorothy Bock (nee Watchman), Virginia was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 39 years, Calvin Joseph Alt, Sr. She is survived by sons Calvin Jr and Jeff and grandchildren Lindsey and Austin and sister Verna Jones (James); as well as countless nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 300 W Maple Rd, Linthicum, MD 21090. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Lutheran Church at the above address. Online condolences may be made at www.simplicitycfs.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
