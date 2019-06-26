Virginia "Ginnie" Lee Bailey died Wednesday, June 19 at her home in Aberdeen surrounded by her loved ones. She was 76.



Born in Aberdeen, MD she was the daughter of the late Owen & Virginia (Singleton) Guiser.



A homemaker and greeter at Walmart, Mrs. Bailey was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 5337 in Abingdon and an animal lover.



She is survived by her husband, Alvin G. Bailey; twin sons, Keith Tollenger of Rising Sun and Kevin Tollenger and his wife Darlene of Port Deposit; brother, William Guiser of Colora and several grand, great grand and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Harold Tollenger.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service conducted by Rev. Dr. George Toole will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2:00pm. Interment will be in Baker Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary