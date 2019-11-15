Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
2407 Laurel Brook Rd.
Fallston, MD
On November 11, 2019 Virginia M. Berkowitz (nee Pompliano) beloved wife of the late William Berkowitz; devoted mother of William Berkowitz and his wife Kathleen of Fallston, and Marianne VanderWiele and her husband Kenneth of Abingdon; cherished sister of Frank Pompliano and his wife Roseann; loving grandmother of Joseph and Eric VanderWiele, Jeffrey Slayton and his wife Deborah, and Melissa Scalchunes and her husband Christopher; dear great grandmother of Brendon, Zachary, and Stephanie.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark Church 2407 Laurel Brook Rd. Fallston, MD 21047 on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. IN lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350 Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
