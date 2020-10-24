Virginia Bert (nee Goossens), 97, of Parkville, MD, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. She is survived by her children Dr. Jeffrey (Wendy) Bert, Dr. Gary (Lori) Bert; grandchildren John (Erin) Bert, Casey (Jeremy) Tiedt, Ryan Bert, Allison Bert, and one great grandson, Jack Bert.



Virginia was predeceased by her husband, David R. Bert, who was the love of her life. She will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be planned when Covid restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store