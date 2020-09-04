Virginia Brooke

Virginia "Gini" Brooke (née Phillips) passed away in her home on August 29, 2020 in Kingsville, MD due to complications following lung cancer. She was 74.
Gini was born on March 29, 1946 in Columbus, OH born to parents Thomas and Thelma Phillips. She graduated from Worthington High School class of 1964.
Gini she was the successful owner of Bike Time, SnowTime and SummerTime in Bel Air, MD for 20 years.
Gini had a passion for decorating and fashion and was extremely talented in both fields. She loved movies and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan. She enjoyed traveling around the world and spending time with her friends. She loved animals especially devoted to her dogs, Lance, Zoe and Carly. She also loved elephants and collected dozens of decorative elephant figurines.
Our mother was loving and devoted to her children. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeb and Monica Brooke of Kingsville, MD; her son, J.D. Brooke; and her 4 grandchildren, Cameron Brooke; Jordan Brooke, Rylie Brooke and Michael Brooke.
Gini will be buried at a private ceremony in Worthington, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Harford County MD Humane Society or SavetheElephants.com
