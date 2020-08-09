1/
Virginia Calivas
On August 7, 2020, Virginia Calivas, (nee Mutafis), beloved wife of the late Michael Calivas, devoted mother of Michelle and her husband Sam Zeibaq, Aspasia and her husband Erik Oosterwijk, and Kay and her husband Peter Foo, loving grandmother of Lena and Bill Pisani, Michael and Jamie Zeibaq, Joseph Zeibaq, Michelle and Kiki Oosterwijk, Katie and Justin Perkins, and Mikayla Foo. Also survived by 4 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Monday, August 10th, 4-7 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:30AM at The Cathedral of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 24 West Preston Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201. Mrs. Calivas will lie in state 10 - 10:30AM, prior to the service.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 12 Noon at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, New York 11735. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.gilchristcares.org or The Cathedral of the Annuniciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Lea Ann Germinder
