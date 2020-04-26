|
On April 23, 2020, Virginia "Ginny" S. Caralle (nee Lejsiak); loving wife of the late Louis F. Caralle, Sr. Devoted mother of Susan L. Whippo, Louis F. Caralle, Jr. and his wife Julia and Mary C. Wooten and her husband Al. Dear sister of Joseph S. Lejsiak and the late Louis J. Lejsiak and Clara C. Profili. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
A private graveside service and interment was held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass celebrating Ginny's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Wells McComas VFW Ladies Auxiliary 6521 North Point Road Edgemere, MD 21219. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020