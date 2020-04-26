Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Caralle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Caralle


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Caralle Notice
On April 23, 2020, Virginia "Ginny" S. Caralle (nee Lejsiak); loving wife of the late Louis F. Caralle, Sr. Devoted mother of Susan L. Whippo, Louis F. Caralle, Jr. and his wife Julia and Mary C. Wooten and her husband Al. Dear sister of Joseph S. Lejsiak and the late Louis J. Lejsiak and Clara C. Profili. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

A private graveside service and interment was held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass celebrating Ginny's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Wells McComas VFW Ladies Auxiliary 6521 North Point Road Edgemere, MD 21219. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -