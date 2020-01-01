Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
200 E. Padonia Rd
Timonium, MD
Virginia Clara Conoscenti


1930 - 2020
Virginia Clara Conoscenti Notice
On December 31, 2019, Virginia Clara Conoscenti, loving wife of Dominic L. Conoscenti, beloved mother of Donna Conoscenti and Lisa Sprangel and husband Russell; grandmother of Ryan Sprangel and Kelly Sprangel; sister of Earl Gunther.

The family will welcome friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm with a Prayer Service starting at 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12 noon at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
