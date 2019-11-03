Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Coleman Notice
On October 4, 2019, Virginia Doederlein Coleman, beloved wife of the late Nelson Reynolds Coleman, Jr.; devoted mother of Chris Coleman and his wife Peggy, Jeff Coleman and his wife Kathleen, Randy Coleman and Judith Erger, Mark Coleman and his wife Karen, the late Nelson Coleman, III and his late wife Bobby, and the late Dale Coleman and his late wife Georgia. Virginia is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, November 12th, from 4 to 7 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Wednesday, November 13th, 10 AM. A gathering with light fare and refreshments to follow at L'Hirondelle Club in Ruxton. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at www.bsomusic.org/donate or to Catholic Charities Maryland at www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/honor-and-memorial-giving
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -