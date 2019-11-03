|
On October 4, 2019, Virginia Doederlein Coleman, beloved wife of the late Nelson Reynolds Coleman, Jr.; devoted mother of Chris Coleman and his wife Peggy, Jeff Coleman and his wife Kathleen, Randy Coleman and Judith Erger, Mark Coleman and his wife Karen, the late Nelson Coleman, III and his late wife Bobby, and the late Dale Coleman and his late wife Georgia. Virginia is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, November 12th, from 4 to 7 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Wednesday, November 13th, 10 AM. A gathering with light fare and refreshments to follow at L'Hirondelle Club in Ruxton. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at www.bsomusic.org/donate or to Catholic Charities Maryland at www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/honor-and-memorial-giving
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019