On February 27, 2019 VIRGINIA E. MODJESKY, beloved wife of the late Stanley Modjesky. Devoted mother of Virginia McCurdy and husband Thomas and Stanley Modjesky and wife Peggy. Loving grandmother of Robert and Brian McCurdy and great-grandmother of the late Brandon McCurdy.Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Wednesday, March 6th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend Funeral Services on Thursday, March 7th at 11a.m. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pickersgill Benevolent Fund, 615 Chestnut Ave. Towson, MD 21204 or Gilchrist Center, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019