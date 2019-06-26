Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Bel Air Memorial Garden
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Virginia Ellen Rutherford, age 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 19, 2019. Born in Marion, VA, she was the daughter of Francis and Nannie Belle (Griffey) Fouse. A homemaker, she was the caregiver for many years to her parents. She enjoyed gardening, time at the beach, cooking, and horseback riding. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Mrs. Rutherford is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Paul Rutherford; daughter, Christine R. Rivera (Edwin) of Havre de Grace; granddaughters, Elisa M. Rivera and Stephanie N. Rivera of Havre de Grace; brother, Edward Fouse; and sisters, Lillian Jennings, Josephine Barker, Brenda Roark and Nancy Mullins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Patterson Fouse.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Street, MD on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1:30 - 2:30 pm followed by a memorial service and Monday, July 1, 2019, a visitation from 10-11 am; graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.

Those who desire may make contributions to Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 3135 Dublin Road, Street, MD, 21154.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
