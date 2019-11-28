|
Virginia Gale Quast, 65, passed peacefully on October 24, 2019 at her home in Venice, FL surrounded by her loved ones.
Born January 24, 1954, in Baltimore, MD and adopted by Harry and Virginia Quast, Gale dedicated her life to service as a registered nurse of 35+ years and by welcoming others into the fellowship of the spirit.
Gale is survived by her husband, John Arseneault, children, Meghan Saylor Bowler and Andrew Saylor, brother, H. Craig Quast, sister-in-law Michele Quast as well as numerous friends and extended family she cherished.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are welcome at ashleytreatment.org/donate. For information regarding memorial celebrations please visit facebook.com/gale.quast.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 28, 2019