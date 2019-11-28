Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Quast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Gale Quast


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Gale Quast Notice
Virginia Gale Quast, 65, passed peacefully on October 24, 2019 at her home in Venice, FL surrounded by her loved ones.

Born January 24, 1954, in Baltimore, MD and adopted by Harry and Virginia Quast, Gale dedicated her life to service as a registered nurse of 35+ years and by welcoming others into the fellowship of the spirit.

Gale is survived by her husband, John Arseneault, children, Meghan Saylor Bowler and Andrew Saylor, brother, H. Craig Quast, sister-in-law Michele Quast as well as numerous friends and extended family she cherished.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are welcome at ashleytreatment.org/donate. For information regarding memorial celebrations please visit facebook.com/gale.quast.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -