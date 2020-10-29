Virginia Hatfield (age 85) passed away on October 17, 2020 from Alzheimer's. She was a resident of Laurel most of her life. She recently resided at Harmony Hall, Columbia, MD. She was born November 9, 1934 to Harry Solomon and Lenora Bromwell, in Baltimore, MD
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years H. Tim Hatfield, as well as her son Jack Hatfield (Cathy).
Virginia is survived by her sister Margaret Atkinson (Robert), brothers Arthur Houseman (Bonnie), Steven Houseman (Cathie), children H. Thomas Hatfield, Sr. (friend-Barbara Rhodes), Terry Sease (Richard), Kenneth Hatfield, Sr. (Maureen). Grandchildren, Brandon Alexander (Addie), Leanne Hatfield Sorrells (Michael), Tara Hatfield Sirk, Amber Cook, Amanda Cook Daugherty (Lucas), Kenneth Hatfield, Jr., Sean Hatfield, Kevin Cook (Lauren), Adam Hatfield. Great-grandchildren, Brittany Alexander Magness (Nathan), Brooke Alexander, Marissa Sirk, Mason Sirk, Tyler Sorrells, Kendall Sorrells, Peyton Sorrells, Franklin Sorrells, Brayden Henson, Jackson Hatfield, James Parsons. Great-great- grandchildren Tayler Black, Harper Magness, Finley Magness.
Virginia was formerly a long time member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, Laurel, MD. She volunteered at St. Mary's as well as Pallotti for many years. She was a member of the Laurel Jaycee's and the Breakfast Clubbers Bowling League for many years.
Virginia enjoyed spending time with family, hosting many events at her home.
Virginia was a very talented and gifted homemaker. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed many crafts. She also enjoyed playing cards and spending time at the beach with her husband Tim, family and friends.
Due to Covid, the interment will be private for family. Condolences may be posted on-line or cards may be sent to Donaldson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or your favorite charity
.
A Celebration of Virginia's life will be held at another date to include family and friends.