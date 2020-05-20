Virginia Mae Herbert passed away peacefully on May 8th due to complications from pneumonia. She was born on May 27th 1940 in Grafton, WV, to the late



Edith Virginia (nee Wilson) and John W. Sayres, Jr.



She remained in touch with the classmates from her high school in Grafton, WVA, where she graduated from in 1958.



She volunteered for many years for the Laurel Hospital Auxiliary, eventually serving on their Board of Directors. She also was an active parishioner for most of her adult life at the United Methodist Church in Maryland City. She served in many offices at that church the latest being its financial officer. She was also civic minded and served for many years on the 4th of July committee for the City of Laurel.



She never did anything halfway and was steadfast in her devotion to her causes and others. Namely, fellow volunteers Linda Gamble and Judy Miller who were dear friends to her along with Ann Koshnick. She was predeceased by her special friend Roy Peebles, whom she cared for in his time of need.



She will be buried along with other family members including her beloved Grandfather, William Horner Wilson, in the Haymond United Methodist Church cemetery, Grafton, WV.



