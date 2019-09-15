|
|
Virginia "Bunnie" Hundley, 93, passed away in her Ruxton home surrounded by family on Sept. 1, 2019, 21 years to the day after her beloved husband, James Hundley, Jr.
Bunnie was born October 17, 1925, to the late Charles Baird and Virginia (Carrington) Haxall in Philadelphia.
She is survived by her children, James Hundley III; Charlotte (Peter) Nelsen; Charles (Robin) Hundley; and Virginia Shea; as well as her siblings Edith Eglin and Matthew Baird. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters: Pearce (Joelle) Shea and their daughter Eleanor; Keti (Carl) Timme and their daughter Eloise; Riggs Hundley; Maggie Nelsen; and Henry Shea.
Bunnie attended the Bluebird School, Bryn Mawr, and Smith College. She worked during World War II with the OSS in Washington, D.C. Bunnie was a proud member of The Colonial Dames of America and an avid bird watcher and traveler, most recently going on a European adventure when she was 90 years old. She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton.
She will be remembered for creating a home that became the center of her family's gatherings, making every holiday magical. A gardening enthusiast, she planted seeds of love and kindness wherever she went.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019