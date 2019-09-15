Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hundley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Hundley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Hundley Notice
Virginia "Bunnie" Hundley, 93, passed away in her Ruxton home surrounded by family on Sept. 1, 2019, 21 years to the day after her beloved husband, James Hundley, Jr.

Bunnie was born October 17, 1925, to the late Charles Baird and Virginia (Carrington) Haxall in Philadelphia.

She is survived by her children, James Hundley III; Charlotte (Peter) Nelsen; Charles (Robin) Hundley; and Virginia Shea; as well as her siblings Edith Eglin and Matthew Baird. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters: Pearce (Joelle) Shea and their daughter Eleanor; Keti (Carl) Timme and their daughter Eloise; Riggs Hundley; Maggie Nelsen; and Henry Shea.

Bunnie attended the Bluebird School, Bryn Mawr, and Smith College. She worked during World War II with the OSS in Washington, D.C. Bunnie was a proud member of The Colonial Dames of America and an avid bird watcher and traveler, most recently going on a European adventure when she was 90 years old. She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton.

She will be remembered for creating a home that became the center of her family's gatherings, making every holiday magical. A gardening enthusiast, she planted seeds of love and kindness wherever she went.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.