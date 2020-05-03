Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia I. Warren passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the loving spouse of the late Lee William Warren. The service will be held on



May 7, 2020 at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794. Viewing at 11:00am and Service at 12 noon (limited attendance - COVID-19).



