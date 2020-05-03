Virginia I. Warren
Virginia I. Warren passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the loving spouse of the late Lee William Warren. The service will be held on

May 7, 2020 at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794. Viewing at 11:00am and Service at 12 noon (limited attendance - COVID-19).

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
MAY
7
Service
12:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
