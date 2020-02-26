Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Virginia Jesteen Burnett Notice
On February 20, 2020; Virginia Jesteen Burnett. Devoted daughters Linda Brawner and Barbara Burnett, loving grandson Damon McCoy, and loving great granddaughter Taylor McCoy.

On Sunday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 2:00-6:00PM.

On Monday, Mrs. Burnett will lie instate in the Chapel of Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD (21133), where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11AM. with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
