On August 5, 2020, Virginia Lee Mulvaney (nee: Jackson) went home to be with the Lord at the age of 92. She was the devoted wife of the late John R. Mulvaney, Sr.; loving mother of Cynthia Morel, John Mulvaney, Jr. and Lisa Schuster; loving mother-in-law of Richard Schuster, Jr.; loving grandmother of John M. Mulvaney and Kara L. Schuster; dear sister to



Margaret Price; predeceased by loved brother Robert (Lee) Jackson, and sisters Mary Nicoll, and Emma McElvaney.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.



Visitation Monday morning 10:00 - 12:00 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd (21237). Funeral Services to start at 12 noon. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.



