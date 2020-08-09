1/
Virginia Lee Mulvaney
On August 5, 2020, Virginia Lee Mulvaney (nee: Jackson) went home to be with the Lord at the age of 92. She was the devoted wife of the late John R. Mulvaney, Sr.; loving mother of Cynthia Morel, John Mulvaney, Jr. and Lisa Schuster; loving mother-in-law of Richard Schuster, Jr.; loving grandmother of John M. Mulvaney and Kara L. Schuster; dear sister to

Margaret Price; predeceased by loved brother Robert (Lee) Jackson, and sisters Mary Nicoll, and Emma McElvaney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Visitation Monday morning 10:00 - 12:00 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd (21237). Funeral Services to start at 12 noon. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
AUG
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Virginia was a wonderful neighbor and we raised our girls together in Rosedale. We lost contact over the years but I often thought of her and her family. Memories are forever. Peace be with you.
Margie Francioli
Friend
August 7, 2020
I will always have beautiful memories of my dear aunt. She always made me feel like I was special. The way she would say my name, Margie let me know how much she cared about me. Aunt Ginny, thank you for all your love and fond memories.
Marge Hurd
Family
