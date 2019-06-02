Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
More Obituaries for Virginia Stevens
Virginia Lee Stevens Notice
On May 30, 2019, Virginia Lee Stevens (nee Mathias); beloved wife of the late Lloyd Stevens; devoted mother of Kathryn King and her husband Albert, Karyn Cachola and her husband Jimmy and the late David Stevens; dear grandmother of Timothy Stevens, Meghen and Allyson King and Carla and Heather Cachola.Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019
