Virginia Levin

Virginia Lee Kremer Levin of Baltimore MD, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Cyril Levin; and parents, H. Mortimer Kremer and Sylvia Fine Kremer. She is survived by her loving children, Edward (Cheri Wyron) Levin, and Ellen Levin (Bruce) Taylor; cherished grandchildren, Paul (Carly) Levin, Benjamin Levin, Martin (Cristin) Taylor, Ross (Emily) Taylor, Julie (Benjamin) Schultz, and Lisa Taylor; and eight adored great-grandchildren.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Har Sinai Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21208.



