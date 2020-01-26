|
|
On January 10, 2020, Virginia Risteau (Presh) Lyon, age 91 and lifelong resident of Cockeysville, passed quietly in her home. Beloved wife of the late Elwood V. (Buddy) Lyon, loving mother of Virginia (Ginger) Hild and C. Michael Shaneybrook. Preceded in death by her parents J. Frederick Cockey Offutt and Virginia Turnbull Offutt, brothers Noah Edward Offutt and J. Frederick Offutt, sister Elizabeth Ann Offutt and her grandson Sommer Elias Shaneybrook. Survived by her grandchildren Adam, Jason, Raven, Michael and Jeff, and great-grandchildren Kassidi, Brooke, Gracie, Ivy and Birdie.
Mrs. Lyon was Member Emeritus of the Sherwood Episcopal Church, Cemetery Perpetual Care. Please consider donating to the Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 5 Sherwood Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030. A memorial service will be held at Sherwood Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020