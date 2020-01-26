Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sherwood Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lyon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lyon Notice
On January 10, 2020, Virginia Risteau (Presh) Lyon, age 91 and lifelong resident of Cockeysville, passed quietly in her home. Beloved wife of the late Elwood V. (Buddy) Lyon, loving mother of Virginia (Ginger) Hild and C. Michael Shaneybrook. Preceded in death by her parents J. Frederick Cockey Offutt and Virginia Turnbull Offutt, brothers Noah Edward Offutt and J. Frederick Offutt, sister Elizabeth Ann Offutt and her grandson Sommer Elias Shaneybrook. Survived by her grandchildren Adam, Jason, Raven, Michael and Jeff, and great-grandchildren Kassidi, Brooke, Gracie, Ivy and Birdie.

Mrs. Lyon was Member Emeritus of the Sherwood Episcopal Church, Cemetery Perpetual Care. Please consider donating to the Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 5 Sherwood Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030. A memorial service will be held at Sherwood Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -