On September 23, 2019, Virginia M., (nee Ogle), beloved wife of the late John C. Cummings, Sr.; devoted mother of John C. Cummings, Jr.; loving grandmother of John C. Cummings, III.
A funeral service will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday 10:00 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Concordia Preparatory School.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019