Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Virginia M. Cummings

Virginia M. Cummings Notice
On September 23, 2019, Virginia M., (nee Ogle), beloved wife of the late John C. Cummings, Sr.; devoted mother of John C. Cummings, Jr.; loving grandmother of John C. Cummings, III.

A funeral service will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday 10:00 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Concordia Preparatory School.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
