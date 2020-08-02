1/
Virginia Mock
On July 30, 2020, Virginia Lee Mock (nee Hamby) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Mock, Jr., devoted mother of the late Charles R. Mock, III, and his wife Tami, David A. Mock, Lawrence E. Mock, and his wife Erika, and Heather L. Rettberg; dear sister of Jimmy R. Hamby, Stephen M. Hummel, the late Thomas E. Hamby, and William Hamby; loving grandmother of Charles, Aidan, Joseph, Erin, Tyler, and Jessica; loving great grandmother of Kyleigh, Khloe, and Kayden

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, August 02, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Virginia's name to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
