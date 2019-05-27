Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Virginia Peggs Notice
On May 25, 2019, Virginia Peggs passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Verald A. Peggs; loving mother of Garey A. Peggs and his wife Mary, Connie R. Herbold and her husband Robert, M. Christine Nehmsmann and her husband Jay, Butch Peggs and his wife Brenda, and the late Carey Peggs; cherished Grandma of Christine Benham and her husband Michael, David Brown, and Kimberly Peggs; great-grandmother of June E. Brown; dear sister of Pauline Miller. Family members and friends will gather at the Ambrose Funeral Home, in Arbutus, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be directed to the : 1850 York Road, Suite D Timonium, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019
