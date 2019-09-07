Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
VIRGINIA R NEWBURG Notice
On September 5, 2019 Virginia R. Newburg (nee Randolph) loving and devoted wife of John D. Newburg and dear sister of William T. Randolph, Janet R. Yoder and the late Thomas Lee Randolph. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. , 8521 Loch raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Sunday, September 8th, from 1 to 4 P.M., where all are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Monday, September 9th, at 10 A.M. Interment to follow in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Perry Hall Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3919 Schroeder Ave, Perry Hall, MD 21128. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
