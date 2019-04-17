|
On April 12, 2019, Virginia R. Nix, survived by sons, Ronald A. and Philip L., daughter, Deborah A. Jackson, seven grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends at the family owned WYLIE FUNERAL HOMES P.A. OF BALTIMORE COUNTY, 9200 Liberty Road on Sunday from 1-4pm. Funeral Services will be held Monday at New Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1501 McCullough Street, 10:30am wake 11am funeral. Internment Immediately Following. We invite you to sign the guestbook at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019