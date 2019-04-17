Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia R. Nix

Notice Condolences Flowers

Virginia R. Nix Notice
On April 12, 2019, Virginia R. Nix, survived by sons, Ronald A. and Philip L., daughter, Deborah A. Jackson, seven grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends at the family owned WYLIE FUNERAL HOMES P.A. OF BALTIMORE COUNTY, 9200 Liberty Road on Sunday from 1-4pm. Funeral Services will be held Monday at New Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1501 McCullough Street, 10:30am wake 11am funeral. Internment Immediately Following. We invite you to sign the guestbook at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now