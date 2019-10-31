Home

Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-254-5201
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
On October 27, 2019 Virginia Agnes Randall (nee Mates) beloved wife of the late Roland Emerson Randall, Jr.; devoted mother of Joyce A. Conway and her husband Buzz and Verna "Bett" Murphy and her husband Bob; dear sister of Lillian E. Moorehead. Also survived by four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Marzullo Funeral Chapel, 6009 Harford Road on Friday at 11AM. Visiting hours on Thursday 3-5 and 7-9PM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
