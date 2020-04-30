Home

On April 24, 2020 Ginger Richardson died peacefully. Ginger lives on forever in the memories of her daughters Terri Trzybinski (nee Coleman) and Heather Dudok (nee Coleman). She is survived by her brother Joseph Richardson and her companion, of over 30 years, Joseph Jenkins. Private service to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Living Legacy Foundation of MD.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Irish Blessing
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
