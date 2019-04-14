|
|
The long and beautiful life of Virginia S. Frederick came to an end April 12, 2019 after a short stay at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. She was 102 1/2 years old. With her through the very end was her dedicated granddaughter Katie. She is survived by her daughter Virginia G. Keelty, York PA., and son Hugh J. Gallagher III, Goldsboro MD and grandchildren: Kevin C. Keelty Jr., Kathleen K. Disney, Grace C. Gallagher, Elaine J. Gallagher (Faith), R. Patrick Gallagher, great grandchildren; Erin L. Disney and Patrick E. Disney, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Private Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on April 17, 2019 to be followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial mass at School Sisters of Notre Dame in May. In lieu of flowers please donate in Virginia's memory to: School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212, ssndaba.org. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019