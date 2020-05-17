Virginia S. Hammonds
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Virginia S. Hammonds (née Kaminski), loving wife of the late C. Lee Hammonds, devoted mother of Bruce L. (Sandy) and Kirk L. (Margy) Hammonds and

Melissa K. (Mike) Tegeler. Adoring grandmother of Michael L. And Bradley R. (Candace) Hammonds, Nicholas L. (Staci) Hammonds and Ashley K. and Brittany L.Tegeler.

GG to Ryan, Aidan and Liam Hammonds and Emery and Palmer Hammonds. She is also survived by her loving sister, Dolores Ford and several nieces and one nephew.

At this time, there will not be a funeral.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
