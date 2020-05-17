On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Virginia S. Hammonds (née Kaminski), loving wife of the late C. Lee Hammonds, devoted mother of Bruce L. (Sandy) and Kirk L. (Margy) Hammonds and



Melissa K. (Mike) Tegeler. Adoring grandmother of Michael L. And Bradley R. (Candace) Hammonds, Nicholas L. (Staci) Hammonds and Ashley K. and Brittany L.Tegeler.



GG to Ryan, Aidan and Liam Hammonds and Emery and Palmer Hammonds. She is also survived by her loving sister, Dolores Ford and several nieces and one nephew.



At this time, there will not be a funeral.



