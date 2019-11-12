|
|
On Saturday, November 9, 2019 Virginia S. "Dolly" Wheatley (nee Smith) of Timonium, age 84 passed away. Beloved wife of Thomas H. Wheatley; devoted mother of Claire S. Maccubbin, Scott T. Wheatley and the late Thomas S. Wheatley; loving grandmother of five and great grandmother of four.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, where a funeral service will held on Friday beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2019