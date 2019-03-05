Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
929 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
929 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
On March 2, 2019; VIRGINIA SCHULTHEIS (nee Hall), age 101, died at Charlestown Retirement Community, Baltimore. She was born November 29, 1917 and was a lifelong resident of Baltimore, living in Catonsville for 79 years. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Vernon G. Schultheis for 67 years. Dear mother of Vernon P. Schultheis (LaNell) of Brooklyn, NY, and Norman W. Schultheis (Katherine) of Valparaiso, IN. Loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eighteen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hall. She is survived by her sister, Helen Clements, Gloucester, VA. Virginia was a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Baltimore.Family will receive friends at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 929 Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21228 from 10:30-11:30AM, Thursday, March 7; where a funeral service will follow at 11:30AM. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
