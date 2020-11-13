Virginia "Ginny" Smith, age 57, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on November 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Oxford, Pennsylvania, she was the wife of Wayne Smith. She loved her dog Turbo, going to yard sales, playing bingo, fishing, and vacationing in the Outer Banks.
In addition to her husband, Wayne, she is survived by her daughter, Tina (Anthony) Marie Gallegos; son, Steven Dressler; step-son, Zachary Smith; step-daughter, Rebecca Smith; grandchildren, Brittany, Ernie, Damion, Cheyanne, Joshua, Brianna, Cora, and Hayden; and one brother Kenny Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers and two sisters.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 E. 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022.
.