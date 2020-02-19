Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel

Virginia Soper

Virginia Soper Notice
On February 16, 2020, Virginia Potter Soper, beloved wife of the late H. Robert Soper; loving mother of Margaret "Peggy" Soper; Mary "Kitty" Dunseath and Virginia "Jenny" O'Flaherty (Patrick); dear grandmother of Brendan O'Flaherty and Brigid O'Flaherty-Fisher (Nick); loving great-grandmother of Evelyn Fisher.

Mrs. Soper will lie in state at Oak Crest Chapel on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 to 11:00AM at which time a funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
