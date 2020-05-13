Virginia Stewart "Jamie" Zilinkas
On May 6, 2020, suddenly, of natural causes, we lost our dear Jamie. Daughter of Peter Stewart Sr. and the late Ann Stewart, sister of Peter Stewart Jr, Carey Cezar, Lindsay Stewart, and Lisa Swain. Granddaughter of the late Anna Hawley and Sarah Stewart. Aunt of Katherine, Benjamin, Noel, Anna and Caleb. Step mom of Maddison and Victor. Grandmother of Coco. "Aunt" and Godmother to many young friends in Baltimore and later, North Carolina. An active and dedicated participant in AA. May she rest peacefully.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
May 11, 2020
I remember hanging out with you all around Marleigh Circle. I am glad we got to re-connect over Facebook for the last few years. Rest easy, old friend.
Walt (Wally) Freeman
Friend
May 11, 2020
Heaven gained another angel.Jamie was a beautiful person inside and out.May you RIP my good ,dear friend .
Yancy Carey
Friend
May 11, 2020
A tragedy. Thinking of you all
Beth (Brutzman) Curran
Friend
May 11, 2020
Sweet, Kind, and Loving
Stan
Friend
May 11, 2020
Know we will remember you well Lisa. Hope you are enjoying being with your loved ones in heaven
Karen Dawson
Friend
