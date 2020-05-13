On May 6, 2020, suddenly, of natural causes, we lost our dear Jamie. Daughter of Peter Stewart Sr. and the late Ann Stewart, sister of Peter Stewart Jr, Carey Cezar, Lindsay Stewart, and Lisa Swain. Granddaughter of the late Anna Hawley and Sarah Stewart. Aunt of Katherine, Benjamin, Noel, Anna and Caleb. Step mom of Maddison and Victor. Grandmother of Coco. "Aunt" and Godmother to many young friends in Baltimore and later, North Carolina. An active and dedicated participant in AA. May she rest peacefully.Photo 1Contact Emailccezar1@jhmi.eduContact NameCarey CeEmblem 1