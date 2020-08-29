Vito A. Favarola, Sr., 85, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on August 25, 2020. Vito was the loving spouse of the late Janice (Brown) Favarola; step father of, Troy (Dale) Snyder and Gary (Amy) Snyder. Also survived by sister, Patricia Simon; nephews, Kenneth (Morgan) Simon and Michael (Rachel) Simon; and Vito Favarola, Jr. Visitation will be held at the McComas Celebration of Life Center in Jarrettsville, Maryland on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2-4 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 am. Burial will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.