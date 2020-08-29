1/
Vito A. Favarola Sr.
Vito A. Favarola, Sr., 85, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on August 25, 2020. Vito was the loving spouse of the late Janice (Brown) Favarola; step father of, Troy (Dale) Snyder and Gary (Amy) Snyder. Also survived by sister, Patricia Simon; nephews, Kenneth (Morgan) Simon and Michael (Rachel) Simon; and Vito Favarola, Jr. Visitation will be held at the McComas Celebration of Life Center in Jarrettsville, Maryland on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2-4 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 am. Burial will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
McComas Life Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
McComas Life Celebration Center
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
