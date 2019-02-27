Home

On February 26, 2019 Vittorio Saia beloved husband of the late Cecilia Saia (nee: Shepherd) Devoted mother of Victoria Saia Shinsky and her husband Steven. Dear brother of Domenica Serio; Catherine Pellegrino and her husband John; Josephine Owens and her husband Jerry; Martin Saia and his wife Gina. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Friday 12 noon. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
