On March 25, 2020, Vivian Ann Bold, 82, of Forest Hill, MD, the devoted mother of Mark Thomas Bold and Michelle Diane Williams (Jim), loving grandmother of Shaun and Brandon Williams and great-grandmother of Lanah, Mia and Carter Williams.
She retired after many dedicated years of service as Treasurer of LMFCU formerly Martin Employee's Federal Credit Union.
A public memorial service will be held at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020