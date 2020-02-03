Home

Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
8:30 AM
Vivian D. Ansell Notice
Vivian D. Ansell, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 73. She is survived by her sister, Arlene (Ben) Roll. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Louis Ansell and sister, Sheila (Art) Seidman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 3, at 8:30 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 3, 2020
