On September 8, 2020 Vivian Delores Holston (née: Good); Beloved wife of the late Raymond Holston Sr.; Devoted mother of the late Raymond Holston Jr. and the late Yvonne Holston; Loving mother-in-law of Crystal Holston; Dear sister of the late Janet Kane; Loving grandmother to Melanie Holston, Raymond Holston III and the late Shelly Taylor; Loving great-grandmother to Jacob, Joshua and Nathan Holston, Danielle Jaski, Ward and Savannah Taylor, Curtis Sachs and Violet Holston; Great-great grandmother to Joscelyne Suter and Raelynn Jaski. Visitation Saturday 10 – 11 am at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237). Service will begin at 11 am. Interment at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.



