Vivian Fitch

On August 21, 2020 Vivian T. Fitch (nee: Annello) beloved wife of the late Richard D. Fitch Sr.; Devoted mother of Richard D. Fitch Jr., James M. Fitch and John P. Fitch. Loving daughter-in-law's Jamie and April; Dear sister of Teresa Glaeser; Dear grandmother of James Jr., Natalie, Jason and Anne.
A Memorial Mass to be held at St. Clement Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Clement Church (Rosedale) or Baltimore County Police Parfund. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.