Vivian Fitch
On August 21, 2020 Vivian T. Fitch (nee: Annello) beloved wife of the late Richard D. Fitch Sr.; Devoted mother of Richard D. Fitch Jr., James M. Fitch and John P. Fitch. Loving daughter-in-law's Jamie and April; Dear sister of Teresa Glaeser; Dear grandmother of James Jr., Natalie, Jason and Anne.

A Memorial Mass to be held at St. Clement Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Clement Church (Rosedale) or Baltimore County Police Parfund. Arrangements by CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
