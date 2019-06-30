Home

1933 - 2019
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Vivian Jane Sizemore Goos, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 85. She was born on November 14, 1933 in Oella, MD to Mary and Otto Sizemore. After high school, she served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) in St. Louis where she met her husband, Frederick E. Goos.



Vivian was a homemaker and mother to two daughters, Julie Goos and her favorite, Sandra Drollinger. She also cared for other children who became an extension of her family. She was quite crafty, making wreaths, children's clothing and toys and needlepointing. Her green thumb was legendary, growing plants from cuttings, nursing ailing plants back to life, never losing a one. And oh, what a wonderful cook and baker! Her holiday cookies will be sorely missed but never forgotten.



Vivian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred, sisters Juanita and Shirley, and brothers William and John. She is survived by her brothers Woodrow Sizemore and Kenneth Alger, two daughters, Julie and Sandra, grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, Mara and Graham and great-grandson, Max.



A private remembrance service will be held on July 21, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
