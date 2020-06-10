On June 8, 2020; Vivian Irene Brotman (nee Cohen); devoted mother of Jennifer Merrill and her husband Thomas; dear step-mother of Jeffry Brotman; loving sister of David Forbes; grandmother of Sarah Elizabeth Frostbutter and Emily Grace Merrill.
Service and interment private. If desired contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Service and interment private. If desired contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.