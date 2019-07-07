Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fullerton, MD
Vivian Joan Engelhaupt

On July 4, 2019, Vivian Joan Engelhaupt (nee Kawalek) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Walter Frederick Engelhaupt; devoted mother of Mark Engelhaupt, Kurt Engelhaupt and his wife Wendy, and Craig Engelhaupt and his wife Sara; loving grandmother of Tyler, Meredith, Leigh, Adam, Emily, Claire, and Matthew Engelhaupt; dear aunt of Douglas and Scott Behr, and Ron and Fred Engelhaupt. Joan is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10th, at 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Interment services will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
