Vivian Landis

Vivian Bittner Landis went to be with her Lord on 22 June 2020 at the age of 94. She was the daughter of Reverend Melvin and Savilla Bittner of Altoona Pennsylvania.
Vivian was a faithful Christian and shared it with everyone she met through her smile and outgoing personality. She was extremely active in whatever church she was currently a member no matter where she lived, either a Methodist, Baptist or non-denominational. She loved to sing and was a choir member at every church. Originally from Altoona, Pennsylvania, she also lived outside of Washington D. C. ; then in Bel Air, Maryland, Dubois, Pennsylvania and finally in Fort Myers, Florida for the last 32 years. She was an avid golfer and tennis player even into her 90's until her sight gave out. While in Florida she volunteered with the Gulf Cost Hospital Auxiliary at the Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers for over 25 years and was recently cited and congratulated by the Governor for her volunteer efforts. Up until five months ago she was still pushing patients in wheelchairs around the hospital for labs and procedures.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Landis, parents, one sister, Idabelle Kuhn and one brother, Madison Bittner. She is survived by one sister, Jane Butler, brothers Groff Bittner, Melvin Bittner JR; two sons and their wives, Thomas Landis and Rita Foti and Jeffrey and Daphne Landis; five grandchildren, Amy Toms, Bridget Abel, Ian Foti-Landis, Andrew Foti-landis and Chase Foti-Landis; and three great-grandchildren, Braden Toms, Noah Abel and Shelby Abel.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or at the web site, www.macular.org. Cards and letters may be sent to 1301 Beckett Ct, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.