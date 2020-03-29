Home

Vivian Omansky (nee Goodman) passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 96. She is survived by her daughter, Nan Kingsley; daughter-in-law, Tanna Omansky; grandson, Adam H. Omansky (Dr. Erika Omansky); and great-grandchildren, Gabriella Lou and Zachary Robert Omansky. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph H. Omansky; son, Louis G. Omansky; son-in-law, Bob Kingsley; sisters, Sylvia Levenson and Reah Max; and parents, Bessie and Louis Goodman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum, C/O Development Department, 222 5th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212 or by visiting countrymusichalloffame.org/support/donations
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
