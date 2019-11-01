|
|
On October 25, 2019. Vivian C. Parker, 95, of Stewartstown, formally of Fallston, beloved wife of the late Oscar J. Parker, Jr.; devoted mother of Sally Philbin & her husband Jay, Scott Parker & his wife Joan and Jill Taylor & her husband Doug; cherished grandmother of Alexa, Katelyn, Jennifer, Matthew, Kyle, Sarah, Mackenzie and Erin; dear sister of Gloria Uhlig, and the late Renald Colonna, Dolores Ross, Gerald Colonna, Al Colonna and Angela Bartoe.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Vivian's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019