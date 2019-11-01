Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for VIvian Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIvian Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIvian Parker Notice
On October 25, 2019. Vivian C. Parker, 95, of Stewartstown, formally of Fallston, beloved wife of the late Oscar J. Parker, Jr.; devoted mother of Sally Philbin & her husband Jay, Scott Parker & his wife Joan and Jill Taylor & her husband Doug; cherished grandmother of Alexa, Katelyn, Jennifer, Matthew, Kyle, Sarah, Mackenzie and Erin; dear sister of Gloria Uhlig, and the late Renald Colonna, Dolores Ross, Gerald Colonna, Al Colonna and Angela Bartoe.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Vivian's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIvian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -