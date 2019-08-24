Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Shrine of the Little Flower Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Wright Notice
On August 22, 2019, Vivian Joan Wright (nee Kasper); devoted mother of Joanne Lhotsky and husband Gerry; loving grandmother of Lauren Lhotsky; dear sister of Stephen Kasper and his late wife Diane, Robert Kasper and Lisa and the late Joan Kasper; cherished aunt of Darlene Haynie and Eric Wirts; great aunt of Sean, Tyler and Brendan Haynie.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Shrine of the Little Flower Church on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to -For , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg MD 20871. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now