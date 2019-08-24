|
|
On August 22, 2019, Vivian Joan Wright (nee Kasper); devoted mother of Joanne Lhotsky and husband Gerry; loving grandmother of Lauren Lhotsky; dear sister of Stephen Kasper and his late wife Diane, Robert Kasper and Lisa and the late Joan Kasper; cherished aunt of Darlene Haynie and Eric Wirts; great aunt of Sean, Tyler and Brendan Haynie.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Shrine of the Little Flower Church on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to -For , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg MD 20871. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019