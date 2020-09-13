Vola Blanche (Scott) Trevino, 97. Residence San Antonio, Texas. Deceased Thursday September 3, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, Texas.



Born September 2, 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland to mother Mildred Scott and father Merle Scott. Her childhood was blessed with a loving sister Vera Scott. She was married May 14, 1950 in Baltimore to Alonzo Garza Trevino. Vola was employed as a telephone operator by C&P Telephone and later by the National Security Agency. She retired in 1991. Vola loved to serve others and volunteered with several organizations including South Baltimore General Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital Senior Health Center in Evansville, Indiana and Northwest Hills Methodist Church of San Antonio. Vola was an avid reader, enthusiastic Baltimore Orioles baseball fan and collector of angel figurines.



Survived by her children Dr. Richard Craig Trevino of San Antonio, Texas and Dr. David Arnold Trevino of Melbourne, Florida. Grandchildren Steven Paul Trevino of Evansville, Indiana, Dr. Michael Alan Trevino of Indianapolis, Indiana, Phillippe Daniel Richard Trevino of Melbourne, Florida, Christophe Sebastien David Trevino of Jacksonville, Florida and Simone Flick-Trevino of Austin, Texas. Great-grandchildren, all of Indiana, Noah James Trevino, Amelia Kay Vola Trevino, Alice Rosemary Trevino.



Predeceased by her husband Alonzo Trevino in 1995, daughter Alison Ann Trevino in 1977, sister Vera Nelson in 1996.



