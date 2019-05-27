Volene B. Russell, age 95, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 24, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Mountain City, TN, she was the daughter of the late W.A. and Virgie Grace (Robinson) Allen and wife of the late David E. Russell, Jr. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and worked for Glen L. Martin. She was also a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church for over 60 years. Additionally, she was an amazing mother to her seven children and her family. Her activities centered on her children and she enjoyed traveling. Survived by her seven children, Cynthia D. Drapeau of Tiverton, RI, Arlene C. Gordon of Millsboro, DE, Gail L. Moxley of Delta, PA, Cheryl A. Steeg of Norrisville, MD, Mary C. Wollenweber of Fallston, MD, Ronald E. Russell of Forest Hill, MD, and Richard E. Russell of Bel Air, MD; grandchildren, Scott, Doug and Bryan Stevens, Christopher Dunn, Deanna Shanahan, Wendy Roe, Valerie and Brian Moxley, Michelle Casler, Emily Mock, and Mark and Matthew Wollenweber; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Layne, Megan and Kal Stevens, Ava, Jude and Dane VanDornick, Tristan Dunn, Erin Redding, Samantha Roe, Gavin Moxley, Gunnar and Brokk Johnson, Graham Casler, and Ava Mock; great-great-grandchildren, Tucker Moxley and Sylar Redding; brother, Ralph Allen of Mountain City, TN; two sisters, Ruth Garland of Lenoir, NC and Christine Laws of Mountain City, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving, extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Troy, Coy and Harold Allen; and sister, Carolyn Reece.Visitation will be held under the guidance of the family owned McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-8pm. Services will be held on Friday, May 31, at 10am at the funeral home with Father Donald Schranz of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers for the service will include Scott Stevens, Christopher Dunn, Douglas Stevens, Bryan Stevens, Brian Moxley, Zach Steeg, Mark Wollenweber, and Matthew Wollenweber. Contributions may be made in her name to: Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 29, 2019